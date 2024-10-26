Greenleaf Trust Acquires Shares of 1,835 Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPAY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at $995,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Corpay in the first quarter worth $130,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at $5,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Corpay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPAY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Corpay from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Corpay from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Corpay from $344.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.33.

Corpay Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $340.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Corpay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.39 and a fifty-two week high of $355.47.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $975.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.84 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corpay

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.