Greenleaf Trust Buys 45 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 171,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,126,000 after purchasing an additional 53,502 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 57,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CYBR opened at $290.04 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $308.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -453.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.58.

About CyberArk Software

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Stories

