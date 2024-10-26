Greenleaf Trust Decreases Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,707,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,687,000 after purchasing an additional 532,318 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,661,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,707,000 after acquiring an additional 277,462 shares during the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $92,433,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,450,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,398,000 after acquiring an additional 503,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $67,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:OXY opened at $51.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $71.18. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.