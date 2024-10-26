Greenleaf Trust Grows Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,354 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fortinet from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

Shares of FTNT opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.06. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $83.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $1,908,610.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,915,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,692,751.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $1,908,610.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,915,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,692,751.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,250 shares of company stock worth $6,790,149. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

