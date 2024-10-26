Greenleaf Trust Has $743,000 Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 352.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,444,000 after acquiring an additional 111,881 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.4% in the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 44,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 227.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $139.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $147.15. The firm has a market cap of $124.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 16.51%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

