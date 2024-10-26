Greenleaf Trust Invests $431,000 in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,856,000 after purchasing an additional 75,304 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 65.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 42.5% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,331,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,965,000 after purchasing an additional 397,424 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Shares of APAM opened at $43.65 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $270.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.70 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

