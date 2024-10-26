Greenleaf Trust Invests $686,000 in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,965 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

HDFC Bank Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44. The company has a market cap of $118.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

