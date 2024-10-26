Greenleaf Trust Lowers Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $133.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.66 and its 200-day moving average is $126.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $137.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

