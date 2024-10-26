Greenleaf Trust Purchases 111 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WCC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 860.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter worth about $639,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 163.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 15,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $676,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of WCC opened at $176.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.03. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.97 and a 52 week high of $195.43.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WCC. StockNews.com lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on WESCO International from $171.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on WESCO International from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Baird R W raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.86.

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

In related news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 5,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.56, for a total value of $998,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,806.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

