Greenleaf Trust Purchases 354 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 13.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.2% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $58.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average is $59.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of -33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -110.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

