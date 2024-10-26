Greenleaf Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 60.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 147,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $4,985,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,702,500 shares in the company, valued at $57,544,500. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,166. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 147,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,985,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,702,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,544,500. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 216,400 shares of company stock worth $7,312,197 in the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $40.37 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.33.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.08.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

