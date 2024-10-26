Greenleaf Trust Sells 133 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 118.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3,640.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 6,850.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $79.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.87. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.02 and a 12-month high of $83.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 10.87%. Voya Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

