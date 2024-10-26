Greenleaf Trust Sells 4,025 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,316 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ford Motor by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,732,000 after buying an additional 7,793,944 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,823,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,066,000 after purchasing an additional 318,715 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,115,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $252,248,000 after purchasing an additional 312,496 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,290,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $163,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,375,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $124,511,000 after purchasing an additional 51,035 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

