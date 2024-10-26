Greenleaf Trust Sells 452 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Greenleaf Trust cut its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 407.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 9.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 124,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after buying an additional 11,218 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 229,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,139,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 381,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,836,000 after buying an additional 42,635 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $802,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DTE shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.46.

DTE Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of DTE stock opened at $126.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $92.58 and a 52-week high of $131.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.