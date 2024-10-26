Greenleaf Trust Trims Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 168.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AME opened at $166.96 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.89 and a 1 year high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $250,521.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AME shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.29.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

