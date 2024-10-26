Grimes & Company Inc. Buys Shares of 4,697 Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9,729.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 231,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,330,000 after purchasing an additional 229,412 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 149,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 24,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,079,000. Finally, CPA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 566,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,458,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average of $45.62.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

