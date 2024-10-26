Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 495 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 681,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $131.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.04. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $134.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

