Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 137.0% from the September 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Haivision Systems Stock Performance
Shares of Haivision Systems stock opened at C$3.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.49. Haivision Systems has a 52-week low of C$2.44 and a 52-week high of C$5.11.
About Haivision Systems
Further Reading
