Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR) PT Raised to $22.00 at Piper Sandler

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.46% from the stock’s current price.
Hanover Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of HNVR opened at $18.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $134.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of -0.23. Hanover Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 million. Hanover Bancorp had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanover Bancorp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanover Bancorp
About Hanover Bancorp
Hanover Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hanover Bancorp
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.