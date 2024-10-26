Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Buys New Stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,465 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Merchants by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,126 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Merchants by 37.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 146,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 39,577 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 76.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRME shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Merchants from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens lowered shares of First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

First Merchants Stock Performance

Shares of FRME opened at $35.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.50. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $42.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.02.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $265.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.35%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

