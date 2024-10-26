Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Has $2 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC raised its position in Chevron by 19.6% in the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 10.9% during the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.5% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,924,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVX opened at $150.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.51 and a 200-day moving average of $153.43.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

