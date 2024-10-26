Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 10.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 10.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,233,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,073,000 after purchasing an additional 47,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,834 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne stock opened at $111.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $163.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.41 and its 200 day moving average is $131.73.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 15.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TER shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.71.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

