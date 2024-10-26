Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $963,000 Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 784.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 109.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. BNP Paribas raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $134.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.26.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $83.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.79. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $141.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

