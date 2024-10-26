Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $993,000 Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,320,000 after buying an additional 19,215 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after buying an additional 21,285 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $1,494,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 12,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Down 2.1 %

VRSN opened at $181.26 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.04 and a 12 month high of $220.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.90.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $466,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,990. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $466,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,990. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $233,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,670. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,368 shares of company stock worth $1,399,920. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

