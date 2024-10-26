Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $2,108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 172.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 23.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $360.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $380.05. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.28 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $355.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.72.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.73.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

