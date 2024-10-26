Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 212 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $533,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSN shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

NYSE TSN opened at $58.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of -32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $66.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -110.11%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

