Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 494 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,043,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,267,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,162,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931,013 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,467,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282,891 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3,711.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,828,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,943,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,752 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James raised Kimco Realty from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,096,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 337,111 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,473.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of KIM opened at $23.55 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average is $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

