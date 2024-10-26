HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 187.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Lifesci Capital raised shares of Repare Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of RPTX stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 99.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 21.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

