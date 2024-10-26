Head-To-Head Analysis: Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) vs. Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOODN)

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) and Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Commercial and Generation Income Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial N/A N/A N/A Generation Income Properties -89.09% -106.37% -8.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gladstone Commercial and Generation Income Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial $145.15 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Generation Income Properties $9.66 million 1.11 -$5.72 million ($2.57) -0.77

Analyst Ratings

Gladstone Commercial has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Income Properties.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gladstone Commercial and Generation Income Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Commercial 0 0 0 0 N/A Generation Income Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00

Generation Income Properties has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 152.54%. Given Generation Income Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Generation Income Properties is more favorable than Gladstone Commercial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.7% of Generation Income Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Generation Income Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Gladstone Commercial pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Generation Income Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.2%. Generation Income Properties pays out -17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Generation Income Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Generation Income Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Generation Income Properties beats Gladstone Commercial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Commercial

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock. Prior to paying distributions on a monthly basis, Gladstone Commercial paid five consecutive quarterly cash distributions. Gladstone Commercial has never skipped or deferred a distribution since its inception in 2003.

About Generation Income Properties

(Get Free Report)

Generation Income Properties, Inc., located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.