Head to Head Analysis: Glucose Health (GLUC) & Its Rivals

Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Free Report) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Glucose Health to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Glucose Health and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glucose Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Glucose Health Competitors 272 555 991 74 2.46

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 51.82%. Given Glucose Health’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Glucose Health has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Glucose Health has a beta of 3.49, suggesting that its stock price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glucose Health’s peers have a beta of 1.18, suggesting that their average stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Glucose Health and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Glucose Health $540,000.00 -$420,000.00 -8.14 Glucose Health Competitors $308.59 million -$49.81 million -8.81

Glucose Health’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Glucose Health. Glucose Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Glucose Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glucose Health -75.00% N/A N/A Glucose Health Competitors -41.35% -262.14% -7.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc. engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Glucose Health, Inc. in November 2014. Glucose Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

