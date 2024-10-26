Head-To-Head Analysis: Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) and DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH)

Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Free Report) and DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Swvl has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoorDash has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Swvl alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Swvl and DoorDash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swvl N/A N/A N/A DoorDash -4.24% -5.91% -3.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

34.0% of Swvl shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of DoorDash shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Swvl shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of DoorDash shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Swvl and DoorDash, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swvl 0 0 0 0 N/A DoorDash 0 10 23 0 2.70

DoorDash has a consensus price target of $151.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.87%. Given DoorDash’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DoorDash is more favorable than Swvl.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Swvl and DoorDash”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swvl $22.85 million 0.98 $3.06 million N/A N/A DoorDash $9.61 billion 6.55 -$558.00 million ($1.08) -142.48

Swvl has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DoorDash.

Summary

DoorDash beats Swvl on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swvl

(Get Free Report)

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers. Swvl Holdings Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support. It also offers membership products, including DashPass and Wolt+; DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, which are white-label delivery fulfillment services that enable merchants that have generated consumer demand through their channels to fulfill demand using its platform; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels. In addition, the company enables merchants to advertise and promote on its platform to acquire consumers. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Swvl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swvl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.