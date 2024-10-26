Head to Head Comparison: Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Flutter Entertainment and Rush Street Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flutter Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Rush Street Interactive -0.84% -12.45% -6.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flutter Entertainment and Rush Street Interactive”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flutter Entertainment $12.27 billion 3.25 N/A N/A N/A Rush Street Interactive $801.55 million 2.90 -$18.31 million ($0.17) -60.71

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Flutter Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Rush Street Interactive.

24.8% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.9% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Flutter Entertainment and Rush Street Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flutter Entertainment 0 0 13 1 3.07 Rush Street Interactive 0 2 4 0 2.67

Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $275.92, indicating a potential upside of 22.75%. Rush Street Interactive has a consensus target price of $11.17, indicating a potential upside of 8.20%. Given Flutter Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Flutter Entertainment is more favorable than Rush Street Interactive.

Summary

Flutter Entertainment beats Rush Street Interactive on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting. In addition, it provides online poker, casino, and rummy. Further, it provides sports betting and gaming services through paddypower.com, betfair.com, sportsbet.com.au, tvg.com, us.betfair.com, fanduel.com, adjarabet.com, pokerstars.com, Skybet.com, tombola.com, sisal.com, and maxbet.rs websites under the FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, Sportsbet, PokerStars, Paddy Power, Sisal, tombola, Betfair, MaxBet, TVG, Stardust, Junglee Games, and Adjarabet brands, as well as live poker tours and events. The company was formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc and changed its name to Flutter Entertainment plc in 2019. Flutter Entertainment plc was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines. The company markets its online casino and sports betting under BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse, and RushBet brands. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

