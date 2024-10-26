Head-To-Head Comparison: Nebius Group (NBIS) versus Its Rivals

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) is one of 114 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Nebius Group to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nebius Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nebius Group $8.92 billion $221.50 million -34.33 Nebius Group Competitors $11.07 billion $1.88 billion -37,013.58

Nebius Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nebius Group. Nebius Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebius Group -2.08% 9.52% 4.60% Nebius Group Competitors -13.01% -22.64% -3.71%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Nebius Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nebius Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nebius Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Nebius Group Competitors 912 4722 10698 310 2.63

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 10.58%. Given Nebius Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nebius Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Nebius Group has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nebius Group’s peers have a beta of 1.32, indicating that their average stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.9% of Nebius Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability. It also offers Avride, an autonomous driving solution which targets ride-hailing, logistics, e-commerce, and food/grocery delivery as application domains, as well as focuses on autonomous vehicles and delivery robots; and TripleTen, an EdTech service that prepares specialists for STEM roles, and equipping them with essential technology skills. The company was formerly known as Yandex N.V. and changed its name to Nebius Group N.V. in August 2024. Nebius Group N.V. was founded in 1989 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

