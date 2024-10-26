Head-To-Head Contrast: DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) vs. Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE)

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) and Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares DraftKings and Clover Leaf Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DraftKings -9.45% -43.11% -10.27% Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -9.57%

Volatility and Risk

DraftKings has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clover Leaf Capital has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

37.7% of DraftKings shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.2% of DraftKings shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 73.0% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DraftKings and Clover Leaf Capital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DraftKings $4.30 billion 7.37 -$802.14 million ($1.18) -30.91 Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -$1.05 million ($0.23) -54.35

Clover Leaf Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DraftKings. Clover Leaf Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DraftKings, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DraftKings and Clover Leaf Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DraftKings 0 3 24 0 2.89 Clover Leaf Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

DraftKings presently has a consensus target price of $50.22, suggesting a potential upside of 37.71%. Given DraftKings’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DraftKings is more favorable than Clover Leaf Capital.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators. In addition, it offers DraftKings marketplace, a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Clover Leaf Capital

(Get Free Report)

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.