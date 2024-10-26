Head-To-Head Survey: NAVER (OTCMKTS:NHNCF) versus Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE)

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) and NAVER (OTCMKTS:NHNCF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Super League Enterprise and NAVER’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super League Enterprise -95.78% -254.70% -110.76% NAVER N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super League Enterprise 0 0 2 0 3.00 NAVER 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Super League Enterprise and NAVER, as reported by MarketBeat.

Super League Enterprise currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 226.09%. Given Super League Enterprise’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Super League Enterprise is more favorable than NAVER.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Super League Enterprise and NAVER”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super League Enterprise $25.08 million 0.39 -$30.33 million ($6.08) -0.15 NAVER N/A N/A N/A $14,217.46 0.01

NAVER has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Super League Enterprise. Super League Enterprise is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NAVER, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc. creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs. Its proprietary cloud-based platform offers dynamic media technology; metaverse game experience and tournament technology; and fully remote production and livestream broadcast technology. In addition, the company operates Minecraft server world for more casual players on consoles and tablets. Further, it sells on-platform media and analytics products, and influencer marketing campaign sales to third-party brands and agencies; game development and custom game experiences within its owned and affiliate game worlds; and production, curation and distribution of entertainment content for its network of digital channels and media and entertainment partner channels. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About NAVER

NAVER Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet and online search portal, and mobile messenger platform services in South Korea, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NAVER, a search portal that offers various content topic boards; LINE, a messaging application; Naver Clova, an integrated AI platform; Papago, an automated interpretation application; WHALE, a web browser; Naver Map, a navigation application; Webtoon, a promotion system for mobile comics; SERIES, a paid content platform; BAND, a mobile community platform; NOW, an audio shows to listen to on NAVER app; SNOW, a photo and video messenger; and NAVER WORKS, which provides features necessary for work, such as Message, Mail, Calendar, and Drive. It also provides IT platforms, BIZ platforms, advertising services, and NAVER business school for businesses; NAVER Webtoon, NAVER Webnovel, NAVER Blog Official Blog, NAVER AudioClip, Series, Premium Contents, Grafolio, NAVER Post, NAVER TV, NAVER Influencer Center, Creator Advisor, and VIBE for creators; and NAVER D2 Startup Factory, DEVIEW, NAVER D2, NAVER Open Source, CLOVA Platform API, NAVER Maps API, Papago API, and NAVER login for developers. In addition, the company is involved in the manufacture of cosmetics; electronic financial business; film and audio content production and distribution; investment business; and character and doll wholesale and retail activities. Further, it engages in the provision of cloud service management, business support, workforce supply, and employee dispatch; groupware development and service; exhibition and performance planning business; global business support; software development and distribution; IT infrastructure operations; customer center operations; and comics publishing. The company was formerly known as NHN Corporation. NAVER Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

