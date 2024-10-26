Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Shares Up 11.8% – Should You Buy?

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.34 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.33 ($0.02). 6,113,233 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 9,128,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.19 ($0.02).

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.09. The company has a market capitalization of £19.97 million, a P/E ratio of -149.00 and a beta of 3.14.

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is involved in developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (R/R AML); HEMO-CAR-T therapy, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells to identify and destroy human AML-derived cells in vitro and in vivo; and Human Postnatal Hematopoietic Endothelial Cells, a stem cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

