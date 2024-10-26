Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,329 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $2,627,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 335,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 260,093 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 145.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after buying an additional 181,092 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 42.1% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 23,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 54.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 29,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRMY shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $34.50 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average is $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.24. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

