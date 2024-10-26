Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,254,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,494,714,000 after acquiring an additional 101,518 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Republic Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,909,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,588 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,265,000 after purchasing an additional 57,040 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,808,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,480,000 after buying an additional 92,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,757,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,602,000 after buying an additional 35,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $199.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.09 and a 200 day moving average of $196.27. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.32 and a 52 week high of $208.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Republic Services from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

