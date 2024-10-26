Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 30,723 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,723 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1,646.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 291,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 274,935 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 8.4% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 258,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 20.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 28,492 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

FFC opened at $16.14 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.092 dividend. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

(Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.