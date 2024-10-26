Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,786 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 202.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 987.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.85.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $444.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 129.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $396.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.34. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $199.29 and a one year high of $455.17.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $318,177.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,445.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total transaction of $729,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,916.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $318,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,445.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,172 shares of company stock worth $137,000,162. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.