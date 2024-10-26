Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 44,700 Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Crescent Capital BDC worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CCAP opened at $18.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $681.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 51.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. This is a positive change from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CCAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

