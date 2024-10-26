Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,567 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRSP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.19.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $50,398.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 62,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,989.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $198,680.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,484,271.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $50,398.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 62,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,989.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRSP opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.84. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $38.16 and a 1 year high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

