Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 975 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 645,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,137,000 after acquiring an additional 299,826 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Public Storage by 34.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,100,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,270,000 after purchasing an additional 281,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Public Storage by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,794,000 after purchasing an additional 219,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,075,681,000 after purchasing an additional 217,487 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 116.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 387,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,077,000 after purchasing an additional 208,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $358.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.93.

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $336.32 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $369.99. The company has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.57.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.46%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

