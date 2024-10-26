Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 401.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on JHG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $39.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.21. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,142.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,142.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $318,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,869.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,651 shares of company stock valued at $918,158 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.