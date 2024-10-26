Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 38.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,578 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $512,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. AA Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJR stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $22.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average is $22.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.