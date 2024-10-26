Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 158,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $6,141,796.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,444,215 shares in the company, valued at $366,907,752.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,364,800 shares of company stock worth $31,305,005. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CG opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of -28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.73. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $52.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.08.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on The Carlyle Group

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

