Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETD. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $5,490,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2,127.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 150,409 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 16.6% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 77,565 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 15.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 547,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 72,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,354,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ethan Allen Interiors

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,698,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,197.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $929,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ETD opened at $29.36 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $35.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.82.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $168.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

