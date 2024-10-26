Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 35 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.80.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

ROP stock opened at $542.00 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $474.46 and a 52 week high of $579.10. The company has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $551.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

