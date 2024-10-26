Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 77,584 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Free Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 77,584 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTN opened at $11.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $11.68.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a $0.0685 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 803,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $9,237,570.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,877,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,586,926. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

(Free Report)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.