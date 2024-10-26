Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) PT Lowered to $256.00 at TD Cowen

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $265.00 to $256.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HLT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.21.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $236.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.09. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $148.25 and a 52-week high of $240.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,933. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,933. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,384,375.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,382,423.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,792,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 337.6% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 25.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

